The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the African Institute of Mathematics and Sciences (AIMS) are now in a landmark relationship to build a research institution in the league of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The bank said this in a statement by its Communications Officer, Mr Emeka Anuforo, on Wednesday in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

He said former President Olusegun Obasanjo led a delegation of the High-Level Advisory Council of AIMS to a meeting with the bank in Abidjan.

At the meeting, a 10-year partnership proposal was made to build mathematical and scientific capacity in Africa, strengthen industry linkages and create a competitive industrial and innovative space.

He said that Obasanjo was the Patron of the council for AIMS’ Next Einstein Initiative, while former Ghanaian President, Mr John Kufuor was Vice-Chair.

Obasanjo described the visit as a huge opportunity for the bank and AIMS to forge an extraordinary partnership to support African countries in the expansion of mathematical science education, training and research.

He commended the AfDB President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, for championing Africa’s development and assured that the proposed partnership was critical for the continent’s future.

“If we are going to make substantial progress in industrialisation within the next decades the continent must produce well motivated and well trained young innovators.”

Adesina emphasised the need for Africa to develop with pride and pledged the bank’s commitment to build a partnership with AIMS that would allow the continent to compete with the rest of the world.

“We must recognize that the world is moving fast. Consequently, how can Africa position itself in a rapidly changing world so that it does not become disadvantaged?

“We are a knowledge-driven bank and think our partnership will help us build quantum knowledge for growth.

“We are excited about the focus on young people and we also like the regional integration dimension of the work that AIMS does.”

Adesina also promised to convene a meeting of donors to discuss AIMS’ funding request, anf the need for greater participation by the private sector.

Of particulay interest are key industries that benefit from the institution’s research and work in science, technology and innovation.

He described the involvement of industry-led research as the driving force of the Silicon Valley and made a case for venture capital and private equity funds to support research outputs from the continent.

Neil Turok, founder of AIMS, described the bank as a leading institution in Africa, adding that the institute was excited about the prospect of a partnership.

He said AIMS’ research and industry-led capacity development aligned with the bank’s High 5s, including its regional integration targets.

“I was trained to believe in Africa. I can tell you AIMS is the most exciting and dynamic science and educational institution in the world and what has driven the institution are the young students from Africa.

“What we are doing at AIMS is to transform Africa by giving opportunities to the youth.

“AIMS is African-owned, African-run, African-operated, but it hosts the best scientists in the world to give African young scientists the stuff they need.

“Our goal is to be the MIT for Africa. We know the impact MIT has on U.S. industry and we want to create the same for Africa, but we struggle with sustainable funding.

“We want to work with AfDB to develop sustainable funding,” he said.

The aim of the partnership programme is to ensure that each of the 54 African countries has an additional 100-250 world-class specialists in mathematical sciences by 2020 to lead research and innovation in various fields.

The cost of the partnership is projected at 54.6 million dollars.