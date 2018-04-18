The Naira on Wednesday depreciated to N360.16 to the dollar at the investor’s window, losing 70kobo from N360.09 traded on Tuesday.

Trading at the parallel market saw the naira closed at N362 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N514 and N445, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change window, the naira traded at N362 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N514 and N445, respectively.

The Nigerian currency traded at N305.60 to the dollar at the official Central Bank of Nigeria rate.

Currency traders decried low patronage at the market.