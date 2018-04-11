Fidelity Bank has alerted the public of an attempt to bring its image to disrepute.

The commercial bank said this in a statement issued on Wednesday. It disclosed that it had filed a complaint at the appropriate quarters.

“Our attention has been drawn to spurious allegations against the bank and its officials, making the rounds online and on social media,” the statement read.

“The unsubstantiated claims and accusations, designed to mislead the banking and general public are completely false, treacherous and libellous.

“This latest attempt to bring the image of the bank to disrepute is the result of a failed blackmail and extortionist attempt, which has been reported to the authorities. We urge the public to disregard the falsehood in its entirety!

“As a full-fledged commercial bank, operating in Nigeria, we are a responsible corporate citizen and our operations are guided by the laws of the land as well as local and international banking standards.

“At Fidelity Bank, we remain committed to providing excellent banking services to all and will not be distracted by the antics of these detractors.”