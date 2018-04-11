From the promise of mouth-watering delicacies to the allure of savoury wine tastings, the 2018 GTBank Food and Drink Fair is set to deliver, in 3 days, an experience that will certainly remain unmatched for the entire year.

On April 29th, 30th and May 1st, 2018, the third edition of the GTBank Food and Drink Fair will bring together small businesses in Nigeria’s food sector, more than a dozen internationally renowned chefs and food experts and thousands of food lovers to create the biggest food experience in Africa.

Organized by foremost African financial institution, Guaranty Trust Bank plc, the GTBank Food and Drink Fair is designed to celebrate Nigeria’s vibrant food culture whilst Promoting Enterprise in the small business sector of the Food Industry. The 3-day event is free for all to attend and provides small businesses with a free and vibrant platform to connect with a wider segment of their target markets as well as experts in their business fields. Having hosted over 250,000 people and helped hundreds of small businesses achieve record sales, the GTBank Food and Drink Fair has, over the past 2 years, become a major event in the social calendar of Nigerians and beyond.

This year, the GTBank Food and Drink Fair will feature a series of Masterclasses in the art and business of food and drink whilst treating attendees to a host of live cooking demonstrations of their favourite delicacies by renowned international and indigenous chefs. The carefully curated selection of small food businesses will offer the best culinary experiences in Lagos and beyond. There will be a space for Street Food, which will offer the best of local delicacies, as well as a Farmer’s Market where SMEs involved in agriculture will sell fresh and organic farm products. Attendees can also expect a fabulously diverse range of gastronomic delights from restaurants and outdoor grills well-known for setting taste buds on fire and an exciting mix of eclectic cocktails.

Commenting on the 2018 GTBank Food & Drink Fair, Mr. Segun Agbaje, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank plc, said; “Alongside the unparalleled culinary experience, the GTBank Food and Drink Fair showcases the richness of Africa’s food culture and the vibrancy of the small businesses involved in the industry. This year, we have added an extra day to the fair, thereby increasing the opportunities for small businesses to connect to more consumers as well as businesses.

He further stated that, “Apart from the amazing experiences that we create for our tens of thousands of guests, it is the personal testimonials that we receive from small businesses that speak to the true value of the GTBank Food and Drink Fair. Behind these small businesses are hard-working fathers, enterprising mothers and incredibly passionate youths, and when they share their remarkable stories of record sales at the fair, we see not just the impact of our efforts at Promoting Enterprise but the immense capacity of our organization as a Platform for Enriching Lives.”

GTBank has consistently played a leading role in Africa’s banking industry. The GTBank brand is regarded by industry watchers as one of the best run financial institutions across its subsidiary countries and serves as a role model within the financial service industry due to its bias for world class corporate governance standards, excellent service quality and innovation. The Bank is also going beyond the traditional understanding of Corporate Social Responsibility as corporate philanthropy by intervening in key economic sectors to strengthen small businesses through non-profit consumer focused fairs and capacity building initiatives that serve to boost their expertise, exposure and business growth.