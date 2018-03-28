Mrs Aisha Ahmad, and Mr Edward Adamu have formally assumed office as Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), following the confirmation of their appointments on March 22 by the Senate.

According to a statement signed by the bank’s acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Isaac Okoroafor on Wednesday in Abuja, Prof Adeola Adenikinju, Dr Robert Asogwa and Dr Aliyu Sanusi also commenced their tenure as Members of the Monetary Policy Committee ( MPC).

Okoroafor said CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, congratulated them on their respective appointments and subsequent confirmation by the Senate.

Emefiele expressed gladness that the bank now had a full complement of Deputy Governors to enable it operate optimally as well as the required quorum to enable the MPC hold its statutory meetings for formulating monetary and credit policy.

He, therefore, charged the Deputy Governors and MPC members to bring their experience to bear in the discharge of their new responsibilities, stressing that much was expected of them.

According to Okoroafor, the two Deputy Governors and the three new MPC members later took their Oaths of Office, administered by the acting Director, Corporate Secretariat at the CBN, Mrs Alice Karau.

Thereafter, the Director, Monetary Policy Department, Mr Moses Tule, read out the Charter of the MPC to new members and then they retired into their first MPC retreat.

The retreat is in preparation for the first MPC meeting for 2018 scheduled to hold on Tuesday, April 3 and Wednesday, April 4.