Some operators in the manufacturing sector say the benefits of the country’s independence have not been felt in the sector.

In separate interviews with newsmen in Lagos, the operators urged governments to prioritise the sector for Nigeria’s economic revival.

They insisted that the federal and state governments should stimulate the economy through the manufacturing sector, which they said was not “properly attended too.”

Mr Jide Mike, former director-general, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), said the governments should focus more on development of capital projects as a way of stimulating the economy.

Mike lamented that the slow pace of the sector activities across the country.

According to him, it is through putting more attention to the sector and embark on capital project developments that money can start coming into the country, which will revive the economy from the effects of recession.

He called for the review and implementation of various policies enacted in the past to jump-start activities in the sector which it has not enjoyed remarkable growth since independence.

“In a country that is marking 58th independence anniversary, the manufacturing sector facing many challenges. This is not healthy for a developing country like Nigeria.

“Let the government revisit/review the various polices surrounding these programmes to make them effective again,” he said.

Mike urged the governments to be consistent with their policy programmes, saying lots of manufacturing polices in the past had not been implemented.

Also speaking, an economist Mr. Kayode Banwo said that the sector had the potential to revive and grow the Nigerian economy.

Banwo noted that activities would provide more job opportunities to a large number of people at a time. He pointed out that the efforts should be made toward embarking on more infrastructure projects.

“Though, infrastructure projects are capital-intensive, the government must not wait until the economy becomes very financially buoyant to embark on them.

“Let the government take the bull by the horns by investing in infrastructure projects because when works are going on, a lot of people will be gainfully engaged,” he said.