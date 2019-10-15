<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Perturbed by the rising rate of poverty in Nigeria, the Managing Director of SystemSpecs, John Obaro, has called on the Federal Government to create a favourable business environment, invest in technical education and mentoring for its elimination.

Obaro who spoke at the Foursquare Gospel Church 6th Public Lecture with the theme, ‘Eradicating Poverty in Nigeria: The role of the Church, Entrepreneurs and Government’, held in Lagos, called on the government to take a cue from China which has lifted a great number of its population out of poverty through the adoption of technical skills and an enabling business environment while urging the Church to do more in mentoring the youths with the right principles.

He said that for poverty eradication in Nigeria to take place, education specifically, technical skills should be top priority thus, Nigeria schools curriculum should be aligned with skills acquisitions.

Obaro added that the government has become so dependent on oil that it has prevented it from seeing other enormous viable opportunities in the economy.

“There lies opportunities in our problems as a country. Nigeria is the highest consumer of automobile products both used and unused but recently, foreign automobile companies are moving to Ghana to set up. The opportunity here for us is to look at the larger African market to know what we are missing and apply it.

“The government needs to support and promote technological products produced in Nigeria by Nigerians to the world while allowing a favourable business space.

“The Church needs to review its teachings and set good examples for youths to emulate. Prayers cannot take Nigeria out of poverty but hardwork. We need to take a hint from countries like China, Denmark and Finland where there are few churches and minimal poverty rate”, he noted.