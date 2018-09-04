The Federal Government has asked Telecoms giant, MTN, to pay back taxes of $2 billion just days after the government ordered it to repatriate $8.13 billion.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said the Attorney General of the Federation gave “notice of an intention to recover the $2 billion (1.73 billion euros) from MTN Nigeria”.

However, the company rejected the claims, stating that it had fully settled all amounts it owed the government under the taxes in question.

“Based on the detailed review performed, MTN Nigeria believes it has fully settled all amounts owing under the taxes in question,” the company said.

This comes days after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ordered the telecoms firm and four commercial banks to return $8.1 billion to the country.

The apex bank stressed that the sanction was necessary following a breach of the nation’s forex regulation by the parties involved.