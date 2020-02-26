<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A group of young agribusiness experts in Kwara State has disclosed that it trained over 8,000 unemployed youths in the last two years.

The Ilorin-based organisation, Heart and Capital Limited, which said the initiative was continuous, noted that the training was aimed at creating wealth for the young generation in agriculture, a profession that has a secured future among others.

The President and Co-Founder of the organisation, Abdulquawiy Olododo, spoke at a briefing while unveiling a new product of the company — The Eterno Project — where an investor would own a cashew tree with 10,000 and earn up to 1000% return on the investment in 20 years.





He said: “We partner with several tertiary institutions among which is Kwara State University, KWASU, which is our first partner. We get to train about 4,000 youth, young farmers every year on opportunities in agribusiness.

“We have trained over 8,000 youths in agribusiness in the last two years. We are young and we can understand language comprehensible to young adults.

“Agriculture had gone beyond hoes and cutlasses, farming and waiting for harvest. A whole value chain exists from planting to processing, marketing and others that our youth should be part of.”

Speaking on the agribusiness project, he said ‘Eterno’ was designed to reduce unemployment, improve the economic life of people and promote forestation through the planting of cashew and other cash crops, using climate change methods.