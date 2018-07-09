An agricultural expert, Mr Adedeji Abiodun, has cautioned fish farmers against the use of antibiotics in breeding fish.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday that although the use of antibiotics had its advantages, there were also some disadvantages.

Abiodun, who is the National Secretary, Tilapia Aquaculture Developers Association of Nigeria (TADAN), said remnants of such antibiotics remained in fish and wreak havoc to human beings that consumed the fish.

“The negative side of it is that after administering the antibiotics, there is a residue of the drugs in the fish for about 12 days that makes it (fish) dangerous for consumption.

“Some local farmers also abuse the required dosage in administering antibiotics in fish cultivation,” he said.

He therefore called on the government and relevant authorities to control the use and abuse of antibiotics in fish farming.

“The government and relevant agricultural bodies should intensify awareness campaign on the dangers of using antibiotics in fish cultivation,’’ he advised.