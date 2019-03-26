<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

An expert in the aquaculture industry and former Chairman of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Agriculture Sector, Prince Wale Oyekoya, has urged the government to adopt effective measures towards curbing fish smuggling.

Oyekoya made the call recently while delivering his speech at a Food and Agriculture Writer’s Forum in Lagos, saying the menace has become a threat to local production.

He noted that the circulation of unhealthy fish and fishery products in the country, was as a result of the illegal frozen fishes smuggled into the country through its land borders.

He added that the smuggled products have resulted in grave health implications, such as increasing the chances of kidney diseases and cancer.

On this backdrop, he charged the government to reinforce the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Marine Police, Nigerian Navy, and the Nigerian Agriculture Quarantine Service to curtail the menace.

While highlighting the challenges facing Nigeria’s agricultural sector, he emphasized leadership, policy mismanagement, corruption, and embezzlement of public funds among government officials, as the most severe challenges.

Oyekoya further demanded support for agriculture, rural development and poverty reduction, while also calling for a receptive environment for investors in the country.