AS part of its resolve to boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Enugu state by enhancing local palm oil production, the state government has made known its plans to distribute 20,000 oil palm seedlings to farmers for the upcoming planting season.

This was revealed by the Head of Oil Palm Seedlings Distribution, Enugu State Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Chijioke Egbo.

He noted that the seedlings to be distributed were special improved species of the palm oil fruit which would take only four years to mature.

Egbo, added that they had been stored in the nursery site for 9 months, which is the appropriate time frame for nursing oil palm seedlings.

He further disclosed that the government was awaiting the rain before the distribution of the seedlings to enable its germination when planted.

He urged the farmers to wait till April for proper rainfall to set in before commencing full time farming and added that interested farmers should apply to the Enugu State Commissioner for Agriculture’s office for the seedlings.