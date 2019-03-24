<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture says the completion of its complex will boost the country’s economy and encourage foreign investors to do business in the country.

Emeka Okereke, Director General of the chamber, said this when the chamber officials visited the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

Okereke said that for the last 10 years the, chamber had been appealing to the Federal Government to complete the trade fair complex to enhance its operation.

“If foreign exhibitors come to the state and the infrastructure are not in place, it does not tell good story of the country.

“So we are hoping that the Federal Government will complete the trade fair complex soon.”

According to him, the chamber has been doing its part by providing basic amenities for exhibitors to do the business, but needed the Federal Government’s intervention to enhance the infrastructure so that the beauty will be appreciated.

He added that the completion of the complex would also add to the advertisement of the country’s economy and development.

Okereke said in spite of the infrastructure challenges, the organisers of the Enugu International Trade Fair had made good impact for the last 30 years.

Okereke said the chamber would provide the enabling environment for participants at the forthcoming 30th edition of the Fair.

The Fair is slated to hold between April 5 and 15, with the theme: “Promoting and Enhancing Value in Addition in the Oil and Non-Oil Sector for Robust Economic Growth And Development.”