A 300 level student of Sociology, Kaduna State University (KASU), Fatima Yahya, says she makes an average of N60,000 monthly from selling caps and bags.

The student entrepreneur, a 24-year-old resident of Unguwan Shanu area of Kaduna, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna on Monday.

She said that she had learnt bags at the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) training centre after which she learnt how to make female caps from a private foundation in the state. “I make N2,000 to N3,000 daily from selling caps and I also make souvenir bags on demand and most of my customers are students, friends and family.

“I also sell the caps on wholesale and retail at N200 each for adult and N100 each for children. There are higher priced caps known as turban, those ones are sold at higher prices due to their design”, she said.

Yahya said that she started the business in 2018 with N5,000 capital, but later boosted her trade this year by including throw pillows, baby sets and children wears with assistance from the NDE. She stated that she had been able to pay her school fees and assisted her parents pay part of her younger sister’s school fees when recently got admission into the polytechnic.