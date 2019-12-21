<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Petroleum products marketers in Ogun State have been warned not to engage in sharp practices such as diversion, under-dispensing, hoarding and adulteration of products during and after the Yuletide.

The Operations Controller, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Abeokuta Field Office, Mrs Muinat Bello-Zagi, gave the warning during a meeting with members of independent petroleum products marketers in Abeokuta.

She said DPR officials will be going round the state on monitoring and surveillance operations, adding that the Department would not hesitate to sanction any marketer found culpable.

Bello-Zagi urged residents of the state to shun panic buying and storing of fuel inside or around residential areas to avoid disasters, assuring them that petroleum products would be made available before, during and after the Christmas and New year celebrations.

According to her, the DPR has put all necessary measures in place to ensure that fuel is available in all parts of the state during the festive period.

“Petroleum Products are available in our depots around the country and for customers’ satisfaction, you (marketers) are required not to engage in diversion, under-dispensing, hoarding, adulteration and unsafe acts in petroleum retail outlets during and after the festive period,” she stated, declaring that “any marketer or operator caught engaging in sharp practices will be sanctioned accordingly.”

Bello-Zagi urged members of the public to promptly report any marketer found violating the regulations of the Department.