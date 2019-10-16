<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Workers of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO), on Tuesday, shut down the headquarters areas and outstation offices of the company across the state.

The aggrieved workers barricaded and locked the gates following the inability of the Electricity Distribution Company to pay the salaries of its workers.

Besides, independent sources revealed that the workers were also protesting poor working conditions at the instance of the Management of KAEDCO leading to ugly encounters and harrowing experiences with consumers during revenue generation drive on behalf of the organisation.

According to one of the employees, “Management is insensitive to our plights as we have been severally attacked and brutalized by angry consumers within the state. How come we cannot get our salaries as at when due,” he queried?

However, the management of the organization was not as lucky as the protests by the aggrieved workers coincided with a meeting of the Board of the organisation as members that turned up for the exercise were equally locked out of the company premises.

The workers also ensured that all the branches were similarly locked and staff prevented from gaining access to their offices.

Meanwhile, the Management of Kaduna Electric said it has resolved the disquiet occasioned by the action of one of the in-house unions.

A statement issued by the organization and made available to newsmen by the Head corporate communication, Abdullazeez Abdullahi, said, “All issues raised have been addressed and normal operations have been restored in all our offices and cash centres.