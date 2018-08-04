Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) workers have kicked against the company’s plan to move its operational base from Onne in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to Lagos.

In a release obtained by newsmen at the weekend, the workers described the planned relocation as “hurried and ill-advised as against the interest of the Niger Delta region.”

The statement signed by Edward Otaru on behalf of the affected SNEPCo workers read: “We, the affected operations staff and expatriates of SNEPCo wish to bring the attention of the federal government and well-meaning Nigerians of a plan by the management of our company to forcefully relocate our operations from Onne, Port Harcourt to Lagos.

“The hushed, hurried but forceful relocation order emanated under a strange and suspicious condition, as it was neither discussed with the staff nor backed by any justifiable reasons.

“We decided to bring this hurried relocation order to the notice of the government and the general public because of its implication on our families and friends who might suffer unnecessary dislocation and also its implication on the Niger Delta region.

“The ill-advised plan to move men and materials from the Niger Delta region to Lagos is also contrary to the directive of the federal government, which in 2017 asked oil companies to retain their headquarters in their operational bases in the Niger Delta region.”

The workers urged the federal government to halt the planned movement in the interest of jobs and development of the Niger Delta region.

SNEPCo operates Nigeria’s deep-water oil and gas production at the Bonga field.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, had on March 2, 2017, directed international oil companies operating in the Niger Delta region to relocate their headquarters to their states of operation to mitigate tension in host communities.

Osinbajo, who was acting president then, had directed the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu to commence the process of engaging the IOCs on how to actualise the directive.