Shell companies in Nigeria have won the most coveted Best Exhibitor and eight other awards at the recently concluded 2019 Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibitions of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) held in Lagos.

The award comes barely a month after winning the Excellence Award, the highest industry recognition at the Nigeria Oil and Gas annual conference (NOG) in Abuja in July.

Shell had also won the Best Exhibitor award in the 2016 and 2018 editions of the SPE conference including other industry individual leadership trophies won by staff of the companies.

Shell exhibition combined illustrative and educative posters with learning sessions for young and student engineers and free medical services for conference participants where hundreds of persons received medical checks and drugs.

The SPE International President, Sami Alnuaim and the outgoing Chairman of the Nigeria Council of SPE, Debo Fagbami, who made a joint presentation of the award described Shell as a leading light in the oil and gas industry providing direction and support particularly to indigenous companies in the industry.

Country Chair of SCiN and Managing Director, The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, Osagie Okunbor and the Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, Bayo Ojulari, received the awards on behalf of Shell companies.

Okunbor described the award as a reward for consistent excellence and diligence displayed by the hardworking staff of Shell in Nigeria, assuring that the Shell companies would continue to invest in industry’s growth, new technologies and professional development and affiliation of its workforce.

“We recognise that being an industry leader puts on us enormous responsibility and we have continued to rethink and reshape our strategies in a manner that brings optimal value to Nigeria, our partners and the local service industry.”

According to Okunbor, Shell companies are up-to-date on the conference theme of ‘Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Mobile Technology: Changing the Future of the Energy Industry.