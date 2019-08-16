<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Voice of Nigeria, the mass communication apparatus dedicated to dissemination of information from the country to the outside world, has applauded the improved global reputation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) which was accentuated with the appointment of Mallam Mele Kyari as the Group Managing Director.

Leading a top level management delegation to the NNPC Towers on Thursday, Osita Okechuku, Director General of the agency, noted that the elevation of Mallam Kyari to the position of GMD of NNPC has helped to place a seal of credibility on the operations and activities of the corporation.

The VON DG said that based on its varied interaction with global radio audiences, the agency was in a position to feel the pulse and changing perception about the corporation within the last four years, noting that VON was ready to partner with the NNPC to consolidate this remarkable improvement.

Mr. Okechukwu proposed the creation of a Joint Intervention Partnership with the NNPC, a package which he explained would help both organization seek a workable and mutually beneficial alliance for the common good of the larger population.

Welcoming the VON delegation to the NNPC Towers, Mallam Kyari said the NNPC was favourably disposed to innovative ideas and solutions that would help in effective execution of its mandate of superintending over the nation’s vast hydrocarbon resources for the benefit of all Nigerians and stakeholders.

While acknowledging the strategic role of VON in the Federal Government’s external information dissemination matrix, Mallam Kyari assured that the corporation would continue to work towards steady improvement of its transparency and accountability quotient.