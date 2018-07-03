A vigilance group operating in Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government Area, of Anambra State, has arrested three transformer vandals and handed them over to the security agents in the state.

The vandals were reportedly arrested while vandalising one of the two transformers in the community in the wee hours on the fateful day when the vigilante men spotted them and eventually arrested them.

It was gathered that the vandals had emptied the transformer oil into their container, removed the cables, feeder pillars and other appliances when they were caught by the eagle eye of the vigilante group.

Confessing to the crime, one of them believed to be their leader said that they were a five-man syndicate that specialised in vandalising electrical installations in the area and its environs.

He pleaded for forgiveness adding that it was the devil that pushed them to vandalise electrical installations.

The suspects who were immediately taken to Awka, by the vigilante group and other security operatives in the Area, for further investigation and possible prosecution.