Employees at the headquarters of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), yesterday in Abuja, who are members of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC), said the association’s national body is currently plotting to disrupt improvement witnessed in power transmission across the country for personal interests.

The national body of SSAEAC had recently said it would shut down the power sector over alleged breakdown of law and order by Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TCN, Usman Gur Mohammed.

The senior workers alleged that the TCN boss has become a security threat and lawbreaker, as he does not comply with TCN’s condition of service and laws, adding that he arrogantly and illegally stopped SSAEAC dues and defied all agencies of government’s intervention.

But the TCN branch of the association, headed by Dairo Abidemi dissociated itself from the national body over what he described as “unjustifiable rumours peddled by the national union.”

He said members of the group decided to distance themselves because the national union had been deceiving the public that there was crisis in the transmission company.

He said: “We are trying to guide the public because the national body has misguided them.

We don’t know whom the national body is representing, because for sure, they are not representing the staff of TCN, going by their recent activities.”