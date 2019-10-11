<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





In a renewed efforts to reform the power sector, the Federal Government has announced its plans to collaborate with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to establish a 300MW renewable energy power plant to generate power in Lagos.

Speaking when the United Arab Emirate Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq, paid him a courtesy visit, Minister of Power, Engineer Sale Mamman, stated the Federal Government’s openness to genuine investors especially in the power sector.

Mamman assured that the Ministry will collaborate with the United Arab Emirates in its areas of investments in Nigeria.

The Ambassador had earlier informed the Minister that a 300 megawatt power plant established by the United Arab Emirate, (UAE) is ready to take off in Lagos to supplement the National grid.

Al Taffaq said the 300MW power plant established by a member of the Emirates Royal Family, Ahmed Al-maktum has the capacity for expansion within a few months to about 1,000mw.

He noted that the power project is part of the United Arab Emirates investment activities in Nigeria.

The UAE envoy however requested the assistance of the minister in securing a generation licence and tariff from the Lagos State Government.