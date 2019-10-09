<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 300 megawatt power plant established by the United Arab Emirate (UAE) is ready for take-off in Lagos, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq, has said.

Al Taffaq, who disclosed this to the Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, during a courtesy visit to his office on Tuesday, said the power plant would supplement the national grid.

The ambassador explained that the 300MW power plant established by a member of the Emirate Royal Family, Ahmed Al-maktum, has the capacity for expansion to about 1,000mw within a few months.

He noted that the power project is part of the United Arab Emirate investment activities in Nigeria.

He, however, requested the assistance of the minister in granting a generation licence and tariff from the Lagos State Government.

Al Taffaq explained that the company had concluded all agreements with Shell for the supply of gas to the plant.

The ambassador also informed the minister of the interest of the United Arab Emirate to invest in electricity transmission and distribution network across Nigeria.

Responding, the minister said the country was open to genuine investors especially in the power sector.

He assured that the ministry would collaborate with the United Arab Emirate in other areas of investment in Nigeria.