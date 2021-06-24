Total Companies in Nigeria has unveiled its corporate vision in line with the change of the Total Group to TotalEnergies.

The organisation aims to produce more renewable electricity and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by 2030.

The oil major also outlined its broad energy lineup that includes oil, gas, electricity, hydrogen, biomass, wind and solar.

TotalEnergies is committing $60 billion to investment in renewable energy in the next 10 years, with 10 per cent of that investment expected to come to Nigeria.

Speaking at a virtual parley with journalists, the Executive General Manager, Total Country Services, Mrs. Bunmi Popoola-Mordi, highlighted steps that would help in adapting the new name, logo and visual identity of the company.

THISDAY had reported that the shareholders of Total Group, had in a meeting in Paris, in May, approved the resolution to change the company’s name from Total to TotalEnergies, thereby anchoring its strategic transformation into a broad energy company in its identity.

She said the change was at the heart of the company’s strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and that it was also an opportunity to shed light on the Group’s ambition in relation to its operations.

“Beyond our ambition for 2050, we have set precise, demanding targets for 2030. We will produce more renewable electricity and LNG,” Popoola-Mordi said.

“We will also need new oil projects to offset the decline in output from fields currently in production while decarbonising our hydrocarbon production chain by avoiding and reducing emissions and capturing residual emissions,” she added.

On downstream, the company said it wants to influence demand by offering customers decarbonised alternatives whenever possible.

It said by 2030, the production and sale of petroleum products would account for around a third of TotalEnergies’ aggregate energy production and sales, noting that this is slated to decline to below 20 per cent by 2050, versus 55 per cent in 2020.





“Simply put, we are leveraging the energies of today to build the energies of the future, and 2020-2030 will be the decade of our transformation into a truly broad energy company with a lineup featuring oil, gas, electricity, hydrogen, biomass, wind and solar,” the oil major noted.

The company reiterated that, “TotalEnergies intends to become a major player in the energy transition, and we have built a solid foundation on which to achieve our ambition.”

Giving more insight into how the adaptation would unveil locally, Popoola-Mordi, said the company was working together with local regulators to adapt the name change of the broad energy company they want to become.

According to her, “during this period, you will witness the following: Brand overhaul, Change from our usual communication, Total service stations will gradually change to take on the new logo, name and lifestyle, Total offices and assets will gradually depict our ambition, Investment will tend more towards renewables.”

She allayed concerns that the name change and transformation to TotalEnergies would result to job losses in Nigeria, saying on the contrary, it would have a more positive impact on the country as the company would constantly upskill its staff in tandem with the transformation.

The Country Communication Manager, Total, Dr. Charles Ebereonwu, assured that the company was in Nigeria for the long haul, maintaining that Total Companies in Nigeria will continue to be an important part of the TotalEnergies Group.

He noted that the company had embraced renewables with the project to solarise its over 577 service stations spread across the country.

Ebereonwu explained: “No negative impact on the workforce in Nigeria or any other country,” he declared, adding, in fact, there all be employment opportunities.

“By the end of 2022 or early 2023, we would have rebranded all stations in Nigeria. We have been in Nigeria for more than 60 years and we have in 130 other countries around the World.”