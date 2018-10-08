



The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has fully repaired the 30MVA 132/33KV power transformer in Oghara transmission substation in Delta.

The TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja, saying that the transformer under reference had also been energised since Sept. 29.

Mbah said that the transformer, initially installed by Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Sept. 29, 2016 developed fault on the May 10.

According to her, after the 30VA power transformer tripped on differential protection, investigations carried out on the transformer revealed that the Neutral Bushing of the transformer had lost its insulation and required replacement.

She said that efforts to get replacement bushing in the system failed as TCN did not have the transformer brand elsewhere in its system.

She said that provision of spare parts for the transformer were not also covered as part of the contract with NDDC, hence the non availability of the parts.

According to her, TCN ordered for the transformer’s brand with bushing abroad, adding that this was delivered and conveyed to Oghara transmission substation on Sept. 21.

“Replacement of the bushing was carried out by TCN engineers, after installation, filtration and testing of the transformer were duly carried out, before the transformer was restored to service in September,” she said.

The TCN spokesperson said that the repair had enabled TCN to fully resume the transmission of bulk electricity to Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) through the Oghara substation.

Mbah said that BEDC was expected to stop load shedding and resume normal supply to teaching hospital and Oghara town.

She thanked the affected electricity consumers for their patience during the period, adding that the company would continue to ensure prompt resolution to any fault on the nation’s transmission network.

She said that TCN was taking necessary steps to fortify and standardise its substations, lines and major transmission equipment in the country.