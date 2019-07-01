<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Business and other activities were scuttled nationwide, yesterday, following the system collapse recorded by Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN.

In its statement sent to newsmen, TCN disclosed that the National Grid experienced a system collapse, Sunday at 9.10am, due to high voltage following massive drop of load by the Electricity Distribution Companies, DISCOs.

The company’s General Manager Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, who signed the statement, stated that the high voltage also caused a fire incident in the 75MX reactor in the Benin Substation, Sapele Road in Benin City, Edo State.

She stated: “The massive load drop led to high voltage in the system, which shattered the lightning arrester in close proximity to the 75MX Reactor in Benin Substation. The shattered lightning arrester porcelain hit the reactor bushing causing further explosion on the reactor resulting in fire outbreak.

“Restoration of the grid commenced immediately and as at 1.30pm, bulk power supply to most parts of the nation had been restored.

“The management of TCN commends the efforts and support of the Government of Edo State and Benin Electricity Distribution Company as well as the Fire Service in putting out the fire and restoring normal power supply.”

Meanwhile, the Management has commenced the movement of another reactor to Benin City to replace the burnt reactor and ensure voltage stability in the City as well as prevent a re-occurrence.

She stated: “Management would also ensure a review of the entire protection and earthing system nationwide. This is done in addition to the overall upgrading of the system through the TREP program being financed by multi-lateral donors.”