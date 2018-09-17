The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has installed two units of 60 Mega Volt Amp (MVA) 132/33kV power transformers at Papalanto and Okpella transmission substations in Ogun and Edo states respectfully.

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

According to Mbah, the 60MVA transformer in Okpella will be commissioned by the Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Sept 22.

She said the 60MVA at Papalanto would be commissioned by the Minister of Power Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola at a later date.

Mbah said the 60MVA power transformer installed in Okpella, would greatly support the industrial policy of Edo government, given the existence of huge deposit of limestone and other solid minerals in the area.

She said the BUA cement factory at Okpella would also enjoy the improved power supply in the area.

Mbah said the installation of the 60 MVA transformer has increased the capacity of Okpella substation from 15MVA to 75MVA.

She said several communities including Okpella, BUA cement company, Aghenebode town and environs that are customers of Benin Electricity Distribution Company are expected to experience improved power supply.

She also said the capacity of Papalanto substation has also increased from 75MVA to 132MVA following the installation of the new 60MVA power transformer.

The TCN spokesperson added that electricity users in Ilaro, Lapeleke, Sango, Onihale and environs in Ogun state who are customers of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company would experience improved power supply.