



The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said it has completed the reconductoring of the 132 kilovolts (kV) double circuit Sokoto to Birnin Kebbi power transmission line.

According to its spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, the 130-kilometre line with 405 towers was energized at the weekend and now transmits about 170 megawatts (MW), which has more than doubled the 70MW previous capacity of the old line.

“The new 132kV transmission line has solved the low voltage and attendant poor power situation that used to be prevalent in the Sokoto axis, as TCN is now enabled to substantially transmit increased bulk power electricity to Kaduna Electric’s distribution load centres.”





It said the line was overloaded due to increased demand, arising from the massive increase in population and socio-economic activities necessitating the upgrade, adding that the new line has solved the problem of overloading and has ample capacity for anticipated load increase.

TCN said the project commenced in November 2020 and was implemented in phases to reduce the effect of scheduled outages on electricity consumers during the period.