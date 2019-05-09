<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Thursday said its 330/132kV transmission substation at Molai in Maiduguri, Borno State was attacked by insurgents on the 7th of May, 2019, at about 5:30pm.

In a statement signed by the General Manager (Public Affairs) Ndidi Mbah, TCN said that during the attack, 2 No Post Isolators Porcelain units were affected.

The cracks were however not too deep as to affect supply to the substation.

Two Hilux vans and one vehicle belonging to a staff of TCN were destroyed while insurgents made away with the third Hilux Van.

Other items destroyed include hiab truck, computer, monitor and printer in the control room.

The windows of the Control Room and staff house were also shattered by gun shots.

According to the statement, the operator on duty did exceptionally well by opening the transmission lines from the substation and shutting down the station before quickly leaving just before the insurgents reached the substation.

After the incident, TCN engineers did a thorough check of the substation equipment before restoration on Wednesday 8th May 2019 at 9.31Hrs

The company commended efforts of security operatives who have continued to make it possible for its operators to run the substation.

It appealed for more deployments to the area to further boost the morale of workers who have been unrelenting in ensuring that electricity supply is sustained in Maiduguri and environs despite the risks.

The 330/132/33kV Molai Transmission Substation was completed and energized October 25th, 2018.

It was formally commissioned on 13th February, 2019.

The substation comprises 150MVA and 60MVA power transformers which feed Yola Disco customers in Maiduguri and environs.

The company reiterated its commitment to implementing the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Program under which some level of investment and consequently stability has been achieved.