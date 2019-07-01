<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The management of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), says massive load drop by electricity distribution companies was responsible for the system collapse to the national grid, occasioned by the fire outbreak that gutted their transformer in Benin, Edo State.

The General Manager (Public Affairs) of TCN, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, in a statement, said high voltage caused the fire incident in the 75MX reactor in the Benin substation.

According to her, “The massive load drop led to high voltage in the system, which shattered the lightning arrester in close proximity to the 75MX reactor in Benin substation. The shattered lightning arrester porcelain hit the reactor bushing, causing further explosion on the reactor, resulting in fire outbreak.

“The TCN has commenced the movement of another reactor to Benin, to replace the burnt reactor and ensure voltage stability and also prevent a re-occurrence.”

The management of TCN however commended the efforts and support of Edo State government and the BEDC as well as fire service in putting out the fire and restoring normal power supply.

Meanwhile, the Management of BEDC Electricity Plc. (BEDC), has appeals to its customers in Edo and parts of Delta and Ondo States over service disruption to their areas due to the fire incident to reaming calm.

The management of BEDC, made the appeal in a statement on Sunday.

“Presently all areas connected to the Benin TCN are affected due to a partial system collapse arising from the fire incident as this TCN sub station is interconnected to other TCN locations across the country.

“Every effort is being put in place by stakeholders to restore the light as soon as the fire is contained.

“The specific locations affected by the fire are yet to be known but major parts of Edo State are affected by the outage.

“We appeal for customer understanding and cooperation over the situation,” the statement said.