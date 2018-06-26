The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said installed another power transformer at the Ijebu-Ode Transmission Sub-Station, increasing the substations’ capacity from 60 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA) to 120MVA.

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, the General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, said on Monday in Lagos that the additional capacity from the new transformer was in line with the present administration’s policy on incremental power.

According to her, this was aimed at gradually growing the capacity and capability of the power sector and is part of the numerous completed and ongoing expansion projects by TCN.

“The additional capacity emanating from the new 60MVA power transformer has increased power supply through its 3No 33kV outgoing feeders to Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company’s load centres that take supply from the substation.

“This means that TCN has more available electricity at the Ijebu-Ode Substation for Ibadan DISCO to take directly to its customers in Ogun State University, Ago-Iwoye, Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu-Igbo, Ijebu Imushin and environs.

“The Ijebo-Ode transformer, which was wholly installed by TCN engineers, is just one out of the several transformers recently completed and commissioned into service by the company this year.

“Other ongoing transformer installation works within its Osogbo Region, include a 60MVA transformer at the 132/33kV Sagamu Transmission Station, 60MVA transformer in Osogbo Substation and another 60MVA in Ile-Ife Transmission Station.

“These would also be completed and commissioned within the next two months,” she said.

Mbah said the new 60MVA Ijebu-Ode transformer was installed and commissioned into service within 25 days, from May 26 to June 19, 2018.

She said the new transformer, like many projects being executed by TCN nationwide, was part of the company’s determination to ensure sustained expansion of the nation’s grid.

“The 60MVA, 132/33kV power transformer would be officially commissioned by the Minister of Power Works and Housing, Mr Raji Fashola, on June 28,” Mbah said in a statement.