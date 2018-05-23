Shell Petroleum Development Company Joint Venture said it spent N202 million on projects in its host communities in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers.

Igo Weli, General Manager, External Relations, SPDC, said this in Omudioga community on Wednesday at inauguration of 18 projects spread across 12 communities in Emohua Local Government.

Weli, represented by Dr Chibuzo Anyim, SPDC’s Coordinator of Community Interface, said the fund was spent in line with its Global Memorandum of Understanding agreement with communities.

According to him, the projects were funded by SPDC and executed by Emuoha Cluster Development Boards in the area.

He said: “Some of the executed projects include; renovation of chapels and examination halls in Omudioga and Obelle communities and renovation of dilapidated town hall in Ibaa community.

“Others are; bursary awards to undergraduate students of Rumuekpe community and the provision and reticulation of neighbourhood solar powered water scheme in Elele Alimi community, among others.”

Weli said that SPDC’s operations in its host communities of Niger Delta had thrived since the company first introduced the cluster development boards in 2007.

He said that the communities are now reaping the rewards of their support to SPDC and assured of more projects and programmes for the communities.

He said: “The GMoU development model has proved to be workable, fruitful and beneficial to all parties. So far, we have 37 active GMoU clusters funded by SPSC and its Venture partners.

“Apart from ensuring sustainability in community development initiatives; the model serves to improve interface with communities and promote socio-economic development of our host communities.”

He urged the people to take ownership of the projects by protecting the projects against vandals and thieves.

Also speaking, Shell Community Interface Coordinator, Land East Hub, Boma Alumina, said that Emuoha Cluster Development Board receives N78.4 million annually, and that the fund would culminate to N392 million in five years.

She said the company recently funded its Ukwa West Cluster Development Board (Abia) and Etche 2 Cluster Development Board (Rivers) with N205 million and N176 million respectively.

The Chairman of Emuoha Cluster Development Board, Sam Uzuobor, commended the company’s commitment to sustainable development of communities in Emuoha and Ikwerre Local Government Areas of the state.

He listed 12 communities that benefited from the projects and programmes to include; Akpabu, Ebele-Alumini, Egbeda, Ibaa, Isiokpo, Itu, Obelle, Oduoha-Emohua, Omudioga, Rundele, Rumuekpe and Rumuji.