



Techno Oil Limited, has announced that the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), has commenced the certification of its Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders.

The company described the certification as a key regulatory requirement for the final roll out of the cooking gas cylinders manufactured from the plant into the Nigerian and West African markets.

Managing Director of Techno Oil Limited, Mr. Tony Onyeama, who disclosed this in Lagos, said the certification is part of the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) of SON to ensure that all locally manufactured products conforms to Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) before such products are presented for sale or export.

He said once the certification is completed, the plant would be inaugurated to roll out 3kilogramme (kg), 6kg, 12.5kg and 50kg of cylinders into the Nigerian and West African markets.

Onyeama described the plant as the largest in West Africa and expressed the optimism that it would create up to 6,000 direct and indirect jobs once it comes on stream.

The Techno Oil boss also appealed to the Federal Government to introduce a credit financing scheme to assist Nigerian households to purchase start-up kits to switch over to the use of LPG as a source of domestic fuel.

SON’s Head of Directorate for Mechanical and LPG, Mrs. Nwaoma Olujie, who led the certification team to Techno Oil applauded the oil and gas firm for investing in the local manufacture of cooking gas cylinders.

Olujie described the certification processes as a key requirement for Techno Oil to roll out the cylinders into the market, expressing the optimism that the success of the project would be a huge boost in the effort of the Federal Government to save scarce foreign exchange currently expended in the importation of cylinders and other related products that can be manufactured locally.