<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government on Tuesday inaugurated the largest off-grid solar hybrid power plant in Africa at the Bayero University, Kano (BUK), under the Energising Education Programme (EEP). The project will enable 55,815 students and 3,077 workers to have access to electricity supply from the university’s 7.1MW solar hybrid power plant.

It is being implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

The EEP is a Federal Government intervention focused on developing off-grid dedicated independent power plants, rehabilitating existing distribution infrastructure to supply regular, safe and reliable power to 37 federal universities and seven affiliated university teaching hospitals.

Tuesday’s inauguration included the launch of 11.41KM of solar powered street lights, as well as a world-class renewable training centre.

REA Managing Director Mrs. Damilola Ogunbiyi said: “This is the largest off-grid solar hybrid power plant in Africa we Nigerians should be very proud of.”