Residents of Tamaje area in Sokoto has appealed to the management of Kaduna Electric Company (KAEDCO), to urgently restore light back into the community without further delay.

The spokesman of the landlord association, Alhaji S. Saka, stated this while addressing newsmen at the KAEDCO zonal office in Kaduna road in Sokoto on Monday.

He commended the management for their decision to wave away payment of one month of non-supply of electricity to the community.

He further appealed for the quick restoration of light for the community which he said was as a result of the cable theft by vandals.

According to him, ” we spoke with the representative of the company and he assured us that our case is already in Kaduna and will be sorted out soon.

“We assured them that the community has set up a security team to guide the new transformer when installed against vandals and others.





“I am using this medium to appeal to everyone who has a transformer in their area to put in a security guard in order to guide against vandals” he appealed.

Speaking earlier, the representative of the Engineer Mustapha Muhammed, the chief engineer of the company assured the community leaders that their issue will be resolved soon.

He said the company has taken measures to restore light back into the community without further delay.

Muhammed also blamed the incessant power supply on the vandals who take delight in the vandalisation of the company’s properties.

He appealed to the customers to make their payment promptly to the company which he said will help the company to meet up with their responsibility by supplying light to its numerous customer.