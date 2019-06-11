The Pramatic Shareholders Association of Nigeria (PSAN) has condemned the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) suspension of the 42rd Annual General Meeting of Oando Plc which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Facebook will announce a new cryptocurrency this month, according to a report by The Information. Facebook employees who work on the project, called Libra, can choose to be paid in the cryptocurrency token instead of hard cash, the report says. Previous reports have suggested that a global launch would happen next year.