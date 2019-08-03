<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Deputy President of the Senate Ovie Omo-Agege has urged oil companies operating in the Niger Delta region to relocate their headquarters to the region.

Mr Yomi Odunuga, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said that Omo-Agege made the call in his hometown, Orogun in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta.

Omo-Agege said that there was need for oil companies that left the region to return, given the prevailing peace and accelerating development in the region.

He reiterated his concern about the alleged plot to move the headquarters of the Nigerian Gas Company Ltd. in Ekpan-Warri to Abuja.

He said that the relocation of the headquarters of oil multinational companies to the Niger Delta would speed up the development of the area, create job opportunities for youths and reinforce the atmosphere of peace in the region.

He said, “I’m sure the message has been sent that they cannot move, they must remain.”

Speaking on the cleared ministerial nominees, Omo-Agege, said that the 43 nominees had passed through security screening before their names were sent to the Senate.

He expressed support for ongoing moves towards total reconciliation within All Progressives Congress.