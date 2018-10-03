



Schneider Electric, a global specialist in energy management and automation, restated its resolve to taking clean energy to some of Nigeria’s most rural areas.

This move, which complements its provision of high quality electrical appliances to Nigerians, is aimed at empowering more Nigerians, especially those not connected to the grid.

“The company is doing this in a bid to improve the quality of life and change the way people do business in those areas.,” the Head, Offer Marketing & Business Development, Global Strategy, Schneider Electric, Ifeanyi Odoh, said at a press conference in Lagos.

Speaking at a gathering designed to show the media some of the ways the automation giant is improving access to electricity in Nigeria, executives of the company pointed out that the drive to light up rural areas in Nigeria has so far been extended to states including Osun, Edo, Gombe, Plateau, Niger among others, using multiple mini grids.

Apart from the electrification of rural areas, Schneider has engaged in a number of ground breaking projects across Nigeria.

Broadly speaking, these cut across adding value to data centres (cloud service providers), adding value to agriculture through the provision of off grid power to schools, clinics and other establishments.

The company said it has been in the forefront of providing training to hundreds of young Nigerians who are key to the electricity value chain in Nigeria.

“We have a strong focus on training/capacity building, and well over 140,000 people have been trained globally by us,” the firm’s marketing Communications manager, Viviane Mike-Eze, said.

According to her, dedicated renewable energy courses and training equipment have been put together to ensure that the trainees kept pace with global happenings and developments in the energy ecosystem.

Mike-Eze added: “ We have set up dedicated programmes to support young teenage girls, including entrepreneurship and renewable energy courses.

“We are leveraging partnerships with credible institutions like the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN).

Flexible training programme in Electrical distribution is being offered with focus on practical experience.

Since 2015, the company has been empowering aspiring entrepreneur through business management courses and opportunities to join Schneider Electric Retail network, she explained.