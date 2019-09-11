<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Company on Wednesday announced the SCD Group as preferred bidder for the $10bn NLNG Train 7 project.

SCD Group, is a joint venture consortium comprising Saipem, Chiyoda and Daewoo.

The SCD JV consortium would be undertaking the Engineering, Procurement and Construction project for the Train 7.

The multi-billion dollar gas company announced the consortium in Abuja at the signing of the Letter of Intent for the NLNG Train 7 EPC contract.

NLNG’s Managing Director, Tony Attah, said the Letter of Intent was a precursor to the commencement of the project.

According to him, the Final Investment Decision for the Train 7 would be signed next month.

The Train 7 project is expected to boost NLNG’s capacity from 22 million tonnes to 30 million tonnes.

It would also boost Nigeria’s Liquefied Petroleum Gas production and help to reduce the import of LPG.