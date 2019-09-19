(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 25, 2006 Saudi security guard the entrance of the oil processing plant of the Saudi state oil giant Aramco in Abqaiq in the oil-rich Eastern Province. Drones struck two Saudi Aramco oil facilities early on September 14, 2019, state media said, citing the interior ministry. “The industrial security teams of Aramco started dealing with fires at two of its facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais as a result of… drones,” the official Saudi Press Agency reported.STRINGER / AFP

Riyadh on Thursday asked Iraq’s national oil marketing company for 20 million barrels of crude to supply the country’s stocks after an attack on Saudi Aramco facilities.

The Wall Street Journal reported citing two sources familiar with the matter.

According to the journal, Saudi Aramco declined to comment, while Ali Nazar Shatar, the deputy head of crude sales at the Iraqi State Organisation for Marketing of Oil, said there was no contract between the organization and the Saudi company.

Saturday’s drone attack on the Saudi facilities wiped out more than half of the country’s daily oil output.

Yemen’s Houthis Movement claimed responsibility for the strike, however, Saudi and American authorities accused Tehran of orchestrating the assault.

The Islamic republic refuted the allegations, stating that Riyadh knows nothing about the incident, and stressing that the kingdom failed to explain why the country’s defense system could not intercept missiles and aircraft.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he had ordered to boost sanctions on Iran over its alleged role in the recent attacks on oil facilities.

The attack triggered a considerable spike in oil prices across the globe.

