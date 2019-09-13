<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Inspired by the need to raise the next generation of nuclear energy technology experts in Nigeria, ROSATOM – Russia’s state-run nuclear energy corporation, has invited students and young professionals to partake in the fifth edition of its annual online video competition.

ROSATOM is helping Nigeria to prepare and construct nuclear power plants and a research centre.

Dubbed: “Atoms for Africa”, the competition is also facilitated by EnerConnect, the African Young Generation in Nuclear and South African Young Nuclear Professionals Society.

Open till September 30, 2019, participants from Nigeria and other African countries would research how innovative use of nuclear technologies can help in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) in Africa.

To compete, they have to make a short video about their findings on the topic and share on Facebook.

A two stage judging process will be used to select the winning teams, an independent jury will select the top 10 videos and the general public will be invited to vote for the best video on the Rosatom Africa Facebook page.

The award ceremony will take place within two African Nuclear Youth Summits to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, in early October 2019. Competitors who created the top two videos will win an all-expenses paid trip to Russia in November 2019 to have a feel of Russia’s nuclear activities.

In 2018, a Nigerian, Ugenyi Igbokwe, was among the finalists – beating other participants from across Africa.

Commenting, the CEO of ROSATOM Central and Southern Africa, Dmitry Shornikov said: “This is a great opportunity for young people from very different walks of life who share a common passion to build a bright and sustainable future for Africa,” he noted.