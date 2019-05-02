<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rawlings Ete, the Paramount Ruler of Oyorokoto, a fishing community in Andoni Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers, has ordered Amni Pet/Shelf Drilling Company to immediately suspend drilling operations in the community.

Ete gave the order in a two-week notice dated April 15 and addressed to the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Content Development Management Board (NCDMB), located in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital.

He stated in the notice that the suspension became necessary following the company’s alleged failure to initiate a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Oyorokoto, its host community.

Ete further stated in the notice that the suspension would take effect from April 29, until the company met the community’s demand.

He contended that Amni had for 25 years refused to sign an MOU that would document the company’s corporate responsibilities to her host as permitted by law.

He alleged that not only did the company abandon its corporate responsibilities to the community, it had continued operations without regard to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) laws.

The monarch therefore sought the NCDMB’s “urgent intervention to save our soul from the unethical conduct and oppression by Amni Pet/ Shelf Drilling and a possible breakdown of law and order in Andoni Territory.”

He said, “As the regulator of the oil industry, we wish to appeal that you use your good offices to unravel the following mysteries and avail us answers.