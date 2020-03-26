<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Member representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, Honourable Busayo Oluwole Oke, has appealed to the Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), to facilitate the immediate restoration of electricity supply to Esa Oke town in Obokun Local Government area of Osun State which had been in total darkness for six months.

Oke who made the plea while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday lamented that several efforts to ensure restoration of electricity supply to the Community, including dispatching the member of the State House of Assembly to meet with the Management of IBEDC in Ibadan had proved abortive.

Oke, a ranking member who chairs the House Public Accounts Committee further disclosed that he had taken the matter up with the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, (NERC), in Abuja all in a bid to see to the immediate and lasting restoration of electricity supply to the area.





He said: “It is disheartening, my people have been in total darkness for the past six months, despite the fact that the people paid their monthly electricity bills to IBEDC, they are still being asked to pay for the damaged transformers, there are four transformers in all and the price of each one is between ₦3.9m and ₦4.4m”.

“My thinking is that the IBDC should be the one to replace the bad transformers and not the Community since the people are the ones responsible for the payment of the monthly electricity bills.

“Following this ugly development, all normal business and social activities have been halted and the few who can afford it depend on generators for commercial and private uses, the suffering is too much and as their elected representative, I’m not happy and comfortable with the ugly development, I’m appealing to the Management of IBEDC to rectify the situation without further delay”, he said.

Rep. Oke also appealed to the people of the area to remain calm as efforts would be intensified in seeing to the restoration of electricity supply to the Community without further delay.