



Gas-fired and hydro electricity generating stations in Nigeria released an average of 4,197 megawatts of electricity into the national grid on Saturday, a daily energy report has said.

The report, which was compiled by the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President, was made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

It said that the energy sent out by the stations was down by 230.25 megawatts from the figure released on Friday

It, however, said that 1,928.5 megawatts could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.

The report said that unavailability of transmission infrastructure also accounted for non-generation of 26.9 megawatt during the period.

Similarly, it said that 1,445.5 megawatts was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N1.6 billion on Saturday to factors such as insufficient gas supply, distribution infrastructure and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform and activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Saturday’s generation was unavailability of gas.

It said that the peak generation attained on the day was 4,713 megawatts.