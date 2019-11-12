<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Justice, on Tuesday flagged off a workshop to train judicial officers and legal practitioners on emerging trends in oil and gas legislation.

The exercise is tagged 2-Day Workshop for the Counsels of the Federal Ministry of Justice and other key stakeholders in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry, has the theme: “Enhancing the quality of Legal Service in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry.”

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Dr. Bello Aliyu Gusau, the Executive Secretary of PTDF said the Fund had always focused in human and institutions’ capacity building in the course of discharging its core mandates.

He noted that the theme of the workshop was informed by the desire and commitment to keep participants abreast of the important legislation that governing the oil and gas industry.

He stated that oil and gas industry is one governed by intricate network of legislations hence it is important that legal practitioners remain abreast of the happenings in the sector.

“It is important that we understand how these laws are evolving. That is why the PTDF find it imperative partner with Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Federation in order to conduct this particular exercise” he said.

Also, Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, while expressing gratitude to the PTDF management for their commitment towards the success of the workshop, reiterated that his ministry is working to ensure access to justice for all.

Malami, who was represented by Tahiru Hamza, the Director, Legal Drafting in the Ministry, said the workshop came as a result of the request extended by the ministry to collaborate in order to train the staff of the Ministry in the areas that relates to oil and gas activities in line with the PTDF mandate.

He stated that workshop papers would cover current crimes and offences relating to oil and gas industry.

The Minister of Justice assured that his ministry will sustain the partnership for better justice administration, stressing the need to also extend the exercise to private legal practitioners.

Timipriye Sylva, the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, in his remarks assured that the workshop would expose grey areas in laws governing the oil and gas industry.

Represented at the event by Dayo Moses Olamide, his Chief of Staff, the Minister of State, emphasized that the workshop will provide new skills to participants, stressing that it is most beneficial to state counsels in the face changing trends in the oil and gas legislations.