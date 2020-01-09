<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has yet again overruled the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, over key decisions made in agencies under the ministry’s supervision.

On Thursday, the president reversed the suspension of Marilyn Amobi, the embattled Managing Director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company Limited (NBET).

Newsmen understand that the agency has also been moved from the ministry of power to the ministry of finance.

Emmanuel Bello, spokesperson to the power minister, confirmed the development to newsmen Thursday afternoon.

Last December, newsmen reported how Amobi was suspended.

The Christmas eve suspension order was issued by the Minister of Power, Mamman, who directed Amobi to hand over to the most senior director in the organization.

The minister was quoted as saying that the order for the MD to step down was in continuation of the government’s effort to reorganise and sanitise the Federal Ministry of Power and its affiliate agencies.

The reorganization exercise is one of the steps by the minister to remove all factors militating against the smooth operation of the power sector to deliver the objective set by the government.

Amobi was the second electricity chief to be suspended within same period.

Newsmen earlier reported the suspension of the Managing Director of Rural Electrification Agency, Damilola Ogunbiyi over perceived “infractions” in the agency.

On Thursday, Buhari ordered the reversal of Amobi’s suspension, with stakeholders expressing concerns over the decision to move the agency to the finance ministry.

The president had earlier ordered the reversal of the suspension of the immediate past Managing Director of Rural Electrification Agency, Ogunbiyi.

Buhari ordered the reversal of the suspension on Tuesday, in clear overrule of an earlier directive given by Mamman.

Ogunbiyi has since joined the United Nations.