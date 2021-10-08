President Buhari: NNPC must be transformed to global oil coy

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday received the certificate of incorporation of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited.

The President, while speaking, said the country expects nothing less from the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer, and the Chief Finance Officer, “than the realization of a global national oil company that this nation desires and deserves.”

Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina in a statement said under the recently signed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), was expected to transform to a limited liability company which had been accomplished.

President Buhari described the incorporation as “a significant milestone in our quest to create an enduring National Energy Company that can compete with its global peers and deliver value to its shareholders, the Nigerian people.”

He said his expectation was for a speedy transition through taking all steps required to transfer assets, human and material, “and without wasting time to capitalize the company as required by the Petroleum Industry Act.”

President Buhari said he was happy to note that the National Assembly had confirmed his nominations for the Board and Management of the two regulatory institutions, and expected immediate take-off to facilitate effective implementation of the provisions of the PIA “on accelerated gas development and optimization of oil production and support for the energy transition.”

In his remarks, Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kolo Kyari, said the incorporation was “history made again, a massive transformation from what we know, to where we are going,” under the leadership of President Buhari.

He added that lots of values had been delivered in the past six years, “and we still have further accountability and values to deliver.”

Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Corporate Affairs Commission, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, said the registration, accomplished within 24 hours, had complied with all requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), and the PIA, disclosing that the new company is one with the largest capitalization of N200 billion in the country.

He added that the registration in the short time, “underscores strong collaborations among agencies of government.”