Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari would inaugurate state’s 21 mw Independent Power Plant in the state.

Governor Ayade, who made the disclosure while welcoming Generational Foundation made up of youths and elders from the Cross River South Senatorial District during a solidarity visit to him, in his office, on Tuesday, in Calabar, said this the second IPP in the City and ready for commissioning.

The governor also said that the project, which is one of the numerous projects that his administration has cited in the Southern Senatorial District, is aimed at adding value to the lives of the people in the south.

He listed other life touching projects being embarked on include the Rice City, Bakassi Deep Seaport, 276km Super Highway, Banana Plantation as well as a Spaghetti flyover at Odukpani Junction in Calabar.

According to him, “Cross River State has moved on from depending on federal allocations to fund its projects to intellectual money where the state harnesses its intellectual capacities to fund its numerous projects that are spread across the state.”

He maintained that there is no point executing numerous projects when the people are not paid which explains why the people’s welfare is paramount, adding that N4.8billion has been set aside in this year’s budget for social welfare.

In his response, the leader of Generational Foundation, Etim Inyang, said the people of the south came to reaffirm the governor for 2019 and commend him for his various strides in the south.

According o him, the Not-Too-Young-to-Run Bill, recently assented to by the president, had long been implemented in the state through the various appointments given to young people.

Former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly and Chairman of the State Sports Commission, Orok Duke, said with performance recorded so far the governor is prepared to meet his opponents in the field.