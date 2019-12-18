<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the appointment of Mr. Sarki Auwalu as substantive Director of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) for an initial term of four years.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Auwalu, a chemical engineer, has been a driving force for the DPR since he joined the agency as Principal Chemical Engineer in 1998.

According to the statement, the new Director is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and had his post-graduate studies at the Bayero University, Kano, PETRAD, Norway, and the PetroSkill, United States, among other institutions.

“Auwalu is an Associate Member, Institute of Chemical Engineers, UK; Member, Society of Petroleum Engineers; Member, Nigerian Society of Engineers; and Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria (COREN),” the statement added.