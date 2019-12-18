File Photo

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the appointment of Mr. Sarki Auwalu as substantive Director of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) for an initial term of four years.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Auwalu, a chemical engineer, has been a driving force for the DPR since he joined the agency as Principal Chemical Engineer in 1998.

According to the statement, the new Director is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and had his post-graduate studies at the Bayero University, Kano, PETRAD, Norway, and the PetroSkill, United States, among other institutions.

“Auwalu is an Associate Member, Institute of Chemical Engineers, UK; Member, Society of Petroleum Engineers; Member, Nigerian Society of Engineers; and Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria (COREN),” the statement added.

