President Muhammadu Buhari, at the weekend, approved the appointment of a Chairman, and an Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer for the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

The Board Chairman is Mr Atuonwo A. Obinna, while the Executive Secretary and CEO is Mr Abdulkadir Saidu, whose appointment was renewed for another four years.





According to the Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, the appointment of Mr Atuonwo Obinna as Chairman Governing Board for a four-year term is in accordance with Section 2 (1-3) and 3 (a) of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (Establishment, ETC) Act 2003.

Also, the renewed appointment of the CEO brings tranquility to PPPRA as anxious staff and stakeholders wondered why suspense pervaded the agency since Saidu’s first tenure expired months ago and the presidency was mum on either renewing his mandate or appointing a new CEO.